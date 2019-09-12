First American Bank Has Cut Holding in General Dynamics (GD) as Market Value Rose; Torray Has Raised Centene (CNC) Stake by $1.51 Million as Market Value Rose

Torray Llc increased its stake in Centene (CNC) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 28,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 319,048 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73 million, up from 290,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Centene for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 2.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018

First American Bank decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 2,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 9,842 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 12,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in General Dynamics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $188.6. About 835,043 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deltec Asset Ltd Com holds 351,091 shares. Viking Global Investors Lp holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 13.99M shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com Ltd accumulated 126,550 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.08% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,400 shares. Pointstate Cap LP accumulated 1.89M shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 13,944 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 4.98 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management holds 39,042 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na has 4,620 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.13% or 6,244 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Company has 228,900 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 0.47% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Company accumulated 1.10M shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 4.69 million shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $962.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,022 shares to 45,980 shares, valued at $16.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,194 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Funds by 12,051 shares to 53,395 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Cap Inc (Prn) by 525,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VIMAX).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl Tru Co accumulated 16,075 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com invested in 45,773 shares or 2.36% of the stock. 10.68 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt reported 0.61% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 5,239 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advsrs. 29,233 are owned by Old Natl Savings Bank In. Orrstown Inc has invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Alpha Windward Limited Co has 0.18% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,481 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 44,402 shares. 4 are held by Permanens Cap Limited Partnership. Leavell Invest invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Rench Wealth Mngmt reported 19,034 shares stake. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,878 shares.

