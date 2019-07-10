First American Bank Has Cut Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position; Shorts at CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES CANADA (CWSRF) Raised By 72.36%

First American Bank decreased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 4.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First American Bank sold 5,940 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The First American Bank holds 119,019 shares with $9.62M value, down from 124,959 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $323.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.92M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had an increase of 72.36% in short interest. CWSRF’s SI was 34,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 72.36% from 19,900 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 19 days are for CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)’s short sellers to cover CWSRF’s short positions. It closed at $11.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Canada and the United States. It has a 100.88 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long term care seniors housing communities.

First American Bank increased Mfs stake by 80,685 shares to 1.40M valued at $21.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) stake by 7,720 shares and now owns 110,460 shares. Csx Corporation (Prn) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,030 were accumulated by Delta Mngmt Limited Co. First Fiduciary Counsel has 158,138 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Chilton Limited Liability accumulated 183,482 shares. 29,270 were accumulated by Mitchell Gp. Richard C Young And Limited invested in 94,212 shares. Agf Invests America invested in 1.07% or 37,334 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation reported 35,887 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Finemark Natl State Bank stated it has 207,656 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has 140,316 shares. 800,542 are owned by Utah Retirement System. 71,162 were reported by South Texas Money Limited. Pnc Svcs has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,620 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 50,907 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $88.18’s average target is 15.37% above currents $76.43 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $88 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.