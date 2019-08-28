First American Bank Cut Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $708,212; Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Decreased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.04 Million

First American Bank decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 143,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56 million, down from 150,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock analyzed 5,477 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.13M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 10,581 shares to 98,693 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 10,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital holds 917,519 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management has 1.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.68% or 19,223 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated owns 119,918 shares. 12,000 were reported by First Corp In. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 282,181 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust stated it has 159,820 shares. Brookmont Capital Management holds 0.21% or 1,804 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stoneridge Inv Prns has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 751 shares. Zacks Inv has 0.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 229,536 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Co has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greystone Managed Investments reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Capital Markets Plc (Prn) by 700,000 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Funds by 24,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).