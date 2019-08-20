First American Bank Cut Eli Lily & Co (LLY) Holding By $1.36 Million; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 3.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 24,288 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 677,868 shares with $36.41 million value, down from 702,156 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $179.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 7.95 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR

First American Bank decreased Eli Lily & Co (LLY) stake by 13.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First American Bank sold 10,527 shares as Eli Lily & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The First American Bank holds 65,617 shares with $8.52 million value, down from 76,144 last quarter. Eli Lily & Co now has $108.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 2.81M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/05/2018 – ELI LILLY CANADA SAYS HUMALOG JUNIOR KWIKPEN IS APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA AND NOW AVAILABLE TO CANADIANS WITH DIABETES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Animal Health Rev $761.3M; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises EPS Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 30/04/2018 – Leena Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., to Lead Lilly Oncology Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY REVENUE $5,700.0 MLN VS $5,228.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 5.55% above currents $53.87 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 21. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The firm has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. DZ BANK AG downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 24,275 shares to 65,020 valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) stake by 49,675 shares and now owns 269,049 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $133.13’s average target is 18.31% above currents $112.53 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. UBS initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Wednesday, March 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 22. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $103.40 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of stock or 185 shares. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 200,000 shares worth $25.35 million.