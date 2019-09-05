First American Bank Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake by $505,138; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Price Declined, Jana Partners Has Upped Stake

First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $190.31. About 10.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to the sensitive user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Has Become a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risks for Nordea Funds; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Said to Agree to Testify Before Congress Over Data Privacy; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAVE ACCESS TO LARGE DATA; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable’; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 26/03/2018 – CARTEL OFFICE SAYS FACEBOOK DATA USAGE IMPROPER: TAGESSPIEGEL; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon at FT conference: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS ON INAPPROPRIATE CONTENT ON FACEBOOK

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 1.77M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 18,907 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Capstone Inv Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maverick Ltd reported 33,920 shares stake. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.12% or 97,381 shares. Shell Asset Co owns 233,652 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trb Advisors Limited Partnership owns 6,000 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ballentine Partners Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,319 were accumulated by Lourd Limited Liability Co. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 232,482 shares. Truepoint reported 25,287 shares. Ycg Ltd owns 145,791 shares for 4.23% of their portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corp has invested 1.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.55% or 599,779 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,683 shares to 182,039 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VEMAX) by 18,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,242 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VSMAX).

