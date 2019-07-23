First American Bank Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake; Assurant (AIZ) Has 1.69 Sentiment

Assurant Inc (AIZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 177 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 105 sold and reduced equity positions in Assurant Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 54.06 million shares, down from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Assurant Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 79 Increased: 119 New Position: 58.

First American Bank increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 7.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First American Bank acquired 3,043 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The First American Bank holds 41,427 shares with $6.91M value, up from 38,384 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $577.52B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $202.32. About 13.59M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profiled data scraped by third parties; 07/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Hungarian Minister’s `Whites’ vs Migrants Video; 18/03/2018 – Facebook in storm over Cambridge Analytica scandal; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED B; 22/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN AND TOP DEMOCRAT OF U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE IN STATEMENT CALL ON FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 23/04/2018 – Professor Apologizes for Helping Cambridge Analytica Harvest Facebook Data; 06/04/2018 – Facebook can remove Mark Zuckerberg’s messages from others’ inboxes – the rest of us can’t do that; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS PRESSING ‘PAUSE’ ON FACEBOOK ADVERTISING

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $111.54. About 242,783 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.86 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 23.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.11 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $130.94 million for 13.09 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. for 1.51 million shares. Capital Returns Management Llc owns 85,250 shares or 4.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has 2.97% invested in the company for 185,704 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.41% in the stock. Samlyn Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 831,473 shares.

First American Bank decreased Jp Morgan stake by 1.78M shares to 1.21 million valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Federated (FMCRX) stake by 71,362 shares and now owns 388,931 shares. Amgen Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin.