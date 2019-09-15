First American Bank Boosted By $319,077 Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Upped By $27.84 Million Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake

First American Bank increased Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) stake by 2.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First American Bank acquired 879 shares as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The First American Bank holds 30,382 shares with $11.05M value, up from 29,503 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corporation now has $108.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS TURKEY HAS A PROGRAM OF 100 F35 AIRCRAFT; FIRST AIRCRAFT ROLLOUT IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS – BERNSTEIN CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) stake by 28.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc acquired 343,696 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc holds 1.54M shares with $125.35 million value, up from 1.20 million last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. now has $8.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.12M shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (NYSE:XIN) stake by 946,424 shares to 1.33M valued at $5.55M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pdvwireless Inc. stake by 169,728 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Will Fly – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Mitsubishi to enter talks for Wichita-driving aircraft order – Wichita Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing shares rise as company hires for 737 MAX work – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing stock slides on potential delays to 737 MAX return – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth accumulated 248 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 25 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 5,290 shares. Valueworks Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.91% or 72,820 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 5,892 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 5,120 shares. 14,889 were reported by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited. Macquarie Group invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Wexford Lp has invested 0.75% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Company holds 0.4% or 2.64M shares. Northcoast Asset Management Llc invested in 96,162 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Regentatlantic Ltd accumulated 5,885 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 238,616 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 15.74% above currents $84.39 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Kistler reported 1,000 shares stake. Global Endowment Mgmt LP reported 1,100 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 0.28% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pioneer Bancorp N A Or owns 1,735 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 59,231 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 4,728 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.13% or 3,353 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Ltd Liability Co reported 439 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas has invested 0.43% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Brinker Inc holds 0.22% or 16,250 shares. Northrock Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Company reported 1.61% stake.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. clears F-35 jet sale to Poland – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing and Lockheed Will Help Supply the Space Station – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $35600 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 0.08% above currents $384.86 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 13 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $37100 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $39500 target. UBS maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating.

First American Bank decreased Federated (FMUSX) stake by 280,454 shares to 1.10 million valued at $11.01M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Federated (FMCRX) stake by 161,230 shares and now owns 227,701 shares. United Health Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity. The insider TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534.