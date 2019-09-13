First American Bank Boosted At&T (T) Holding by $418,275; Market Valuation Rose; Bradley Foster & Sargent Trimmed Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $1.74 Million

First American Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 12,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 205,229 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88 million, up from 192,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 22.54 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 8,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 19,205 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, down from 28,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 763,956 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 01/05/2018 – Ag Barometer declines for second month amid looming trade war concerns; 28/03/2018 – CME Group lines up £3.8bn takeover of Michael Spencer’s Nex; 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 04/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rallies; shrugs off China beef tariff news; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Management Ltd Company has 48,233 shares. Macquarie has 0.17% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 513,031 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 33,640 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Nadler Group Inc Inc reported 6,130 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.25% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 679,245 shares. Fiera Cap reported 2.96 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 82,488 shares. Daiwa Secs Group reported 18,222 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 14,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning accumulated 0.11% or 11,318 shares. 116,939 are owned by Fred Alger Management. Cap Ca reported 118,930 shares. New Jersey-based Round Table Services Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 3,672 are held by Orrstown Financial Serv. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 0.06% or 3,719 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 7,228 shares to 21,784 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. by 16,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,889 shares, and has risen its stake in The Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 31.37 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs by 26,046 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $21.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VEMAX) by 30,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,317 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 18,640 shares. Fil has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alps Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.28% or 1.13M shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,512 shares. Citizens & Northern holds 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 26,946 shares. Connors Investor Inc has invested 1.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Ca holds 1.82% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 126,851 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Albion Finance Ut has 90,098 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0.41% or 4.34M shares. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y accumulated 40,655 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 246,074 shares. Saturna Capital Corp has 7,500 shares.

