First Allied Advisory Services Upped Position in Enbridge (ENB) by $362,376 as Market Value Declined; Diageo P L C (DEO) Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Boosted Its Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 10,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 58,481 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 48,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 4.01 million shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 21,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 132,316 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.80M, up from 111,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 490,228 shares traded or 31.54% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 45,394 shares to 121,134 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 138,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,581 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 52,954 shares to 37,873 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,553 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

