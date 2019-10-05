First Allied Advisory Services Upped Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position By $479,382; Evercore Wealth Management Has Increased Its Chevron New (CVX) Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 206.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc acquired 654 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 971 shares with $712,000 value, up from 317 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $8.64 during the last trading session, reaching $823.93. About 282,037 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 3.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,493 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 215,579 shares with $26.83M value, up from 209,086 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $214.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $785.86’s average target is -4.62% below currents $823.93 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 18 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $647 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $105.72 million activity. The insider Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09 million.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle: Catalysts For Descent – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “USAT: Why Chipotle Stock Just Dropped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Beware of Valuation Risks on Red Hot Chipotle Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 7,833 shares to 98,556 valued at $5.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) stake by 25,292 shares and now owns 272,317 shares. Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based South Texas Money Ltd has invested 0.1% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 92,088 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cipher Cap LP has 537 shares. Franklin Res holds 20,780 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 5,625 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Raymond James And Associate reported 34,237 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Artisan Prns Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,478 shares. First Manhattan owns 321 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 9,359 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas holds 0.88% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 15,750 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.1% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 4,455 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,970 shares to 58,285 valued at $110.37 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) stake by 17,475 shares and now owns 19,228 shares. Ishares Tr (AAXJ) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 29.34% above currents $113.85 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Monday, May 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,615 are held by Fcg Advsr Ltd Llc. Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 100,180 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Company has 1.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 252,815 shares. Moreover, Dt Prtn Limited Liability has 0.54% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 31,291 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 13,477 shares. Guardian Inv accumulated 32,011 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Coastline Tru invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 106,954 were accumulated by Nomura Hldgs. Aspen Management stated it has 9,620 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 7,505 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta reported 47,543 shares. The North Dakota-based Bell Natl Bank has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fairfield Bush & reported 40,029 shares. Barry Investment Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 2,282 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 15,753 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CVX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (CVX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.