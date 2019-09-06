First Allied Advisory Services Upped At&T (T) Position; Adage Capital Partners Gp Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Stake

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc acquired 17,432 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 490,234 shares with $15.35M value, up from 472,802 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $262.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 21.29 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 19.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 578,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 3.49M shares with $217.25M value, up from 2.91M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $149.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 14.50 million shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 08/05/2018 – BNN: SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) stake by 12,200 shares to 38,942 valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 296,746 shares and now owns 220,916 shares. National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,690 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bank & Trust Of The West, California-based fund reported 64,644 shares. 18,519 are held by Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited. Frontier Inv Mngmt invested 0.96% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.93% or 980,172 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 14,700 shares. 6,619 were reported by Albert D Mason Inc. Hikari Tsushin holds 127,952 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Dumont Blake Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 22,738 shares. Rampart Management Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 131,346 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co owns 34,567 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 13,267 are held by Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ca. Joel Isaacson And holds 101,427 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ledyard State Bank has 0.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street analysts say â€˜story feels betterâ€™ for AT&T amid wireless improvements – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 0.31% above currents $35.89 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Management Ri owns 0.43% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,019 shares. Nordea Management Ab reported 5.78 million shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Co invested in 0.51% or 31.52 million shares. Letko Brosseau & Associate holds 1.99% or 3.21M shares. Waddell Reed Fin invested in 4.50M shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 14,743 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Beach Invest Counsel Pa stated it has 119,855 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 9,567 shares. Scotia Cap reported 588,774 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Element Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com invested in 0.01% or 11,400 shares. reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 0.4% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.15 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 29.64% above currents $66.34 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 570,200 shares to 739,703 valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 180,000 shares and now owns 2.06M shares. Select Energy Svcs Inc was reduced too.