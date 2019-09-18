First Allied Advisory Services Stake in Kohls (KSS) Has Upped by $425,115; As Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed by $1.35 Million Its Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 41.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 37,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 53,819 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, down from 91,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 628,773 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 24/04/2018 – RealD And Cinemark Renew 3D Agreement Through 2022; 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO’S UNIT ACQUIRED A 50 PCT INTEREST IN FE CONCEPTS, AN ENTERTAINMENT JOINT VENTURE WITH AWSR INVESTMENTS, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 241.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 9,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 12,792 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $608,000, up from 3,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 4.45 million shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 65,060 shares to 164,452 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 6,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,227 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 800 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Systematic Fin Mngmt LP reported 0.08% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). The Pennsylvania-based Twin Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 0.04% stake. 3 are held by Bartlett & Limited Liability Com. 118 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 544,910 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 22,838 shares. Barclays Plc holds 793,886 shares. Schroder Investment Grp has 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 657,753 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 608 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.02% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 136,962 shares to 857,014 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 16,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CNK’s profit will be $66.78M for 16.88 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.72% negative EPS growth.