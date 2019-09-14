First Allied Advisory Services Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; As Incyte (INCY) Stock Price Rose, Sector Gamma As Increased Position

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 52,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 313,893 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.67 million, up from 261,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 1.38M shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data Studying Poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 104.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 4,147 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $766,000, up from 2,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 53,760 shares to 45,967 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 10,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,313 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

