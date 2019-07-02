First Allied Advisory Services Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Cut by $426,645 as Shares Rose; Water Island Capital Position in Trinity Inds (TRN) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 7,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, down from 117,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 6.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Ex-Chairman to Leave Amid Plans to Buy Company; 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Never Named Huawei as Second Handset Maker Withholding Payments; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Expiration of its Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Formally Abandons Bid for Qualcomm on Trump Opposition

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 1.50M shares traded or 25.75% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 28/05/2018 – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LTD IDX.AX – BUYS TRINITY MRI AND CAVENDISH RADIOLOGY IN AUCKLAND; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 23/04/2018 – U.K. GV’T HAS CONCERNS RE: TRINITY MIRROR/NORTHERN & SHELL DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s Express deal faces public interest probe; 18/04/2018 – Peace Corps: Trinity University: Returned Volunteer Panel; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING 3; 06/03/2018 – Corin Group Launches Trinity™ Dual Mobility System for Hip Replacement at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Continue their Expansion into Georgia; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU CHENRAN AND KELVIN HO CHEUK YIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.36M for 17.79 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 31.05 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

