First Allied Advisory Services Position in General Electric Co (GE) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Position In Qualcomm (QCOM) Was Boosted

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 296,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 220,916 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 517,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98 million shares traded or 93.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – GE DISTRIBUTED POWER INCL JENBACHER, WAUKESHA GAS-ENGINE OPS; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co; 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 72.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 82,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 195,561 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 113,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm; 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 06/03/2018 – Recode Daily: The Trump administration delays Singapore chipmaker Broadcom’s hostile takeover bid for U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: QUALCOMM CEO RECEIVED 665.9M VOTES FOR BOARD; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stoneridge Investment Prtn Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 31,133 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mason Street Ltd Com invested in 0.26% or 1.24M shares. Blume Cap owns 37,284 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 5,010 were reported by Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp. Altavista Wealth stated it has 65,073 shares. Overbrook Corporation holds 0.13% or 61,962 shares. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.47% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 35,000 shares. Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv owns 24,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability reported 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mai Capital Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 46,373 shares. Blair William & Com Il accumulated 1.06M shares or 0.06% of the stock. 10,367 were reported by Burney. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 23,274 shares to 160,566 shares, valued at $20.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 14,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,825 shares, and has risen its stake in American Fin Tr Inc.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Live from GE’s conference call – General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GE Analyst: Short Report Would Have Some Merit 2 Years Ago – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is General Electric Really Recovering? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why General Electric, Gap, and JD.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Markopolos’ GE short seller partner remains a mystery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 43,241 shares. Com Of Vermont holds 0.2% or 40,352 shares. North holds 1.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 106,405 shares. Franklin Resource reported 183,131 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 12,596 shares. Motco has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Raymond James has 0.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2.23 million shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.79M shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 20,734 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 10,548 shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc accumulated 4,729 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 288,400 shares. Coastline has 34,680 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 22,556 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 85,342 shares.