First Allied Advisory Services Maintains Stake in Enbridge (ENB); Sterneck Capital Management Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $512,164

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 6,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,988 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 31,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO BE CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF COST REDUCTIONS; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 10,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 58,481 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 48,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 2.40 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Qualcomm buys rest of JV RF360 from TDK, for total purchase price of $3.1 billion – MarketWatch” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “QCOM Stock Is Ready to Run on the Back of 5G – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1,509 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Caprock Inc has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,893 shares. Albion Financial Ut reported 64,899 shares. 853,182 are owned by Strs Ohio. Robecosam Ag reported 2.36% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hamlin Capital owns 880,469 shares. Csu Producer Incorporated has 15,750 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 194,749 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 649,016 are held by Cambiar Invsts Limited Com. American Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated holds 0.45% or 10,548 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Manhattan Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moors And Cabot holds 16,721 shares. 45,216 are held by Loudon Management Ltd Llc.