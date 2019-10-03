First Allied Advisory Services Lowered Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Position; Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Sentiment Is 0.97

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Smucker J M Co (SJM) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 3,501 shares as Smucker J M Co (SJM)’s stock declined 9.25%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 48,989 shares with $5.65 million value, down from 52,490 last quarter. Smucker J M Co now has $12.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.89. About 197,974 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Rachael Ray Dog Food Brand in $1.9 Billion Deal; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Review of Baking Business Expected to Be Completed by End 1Q of 2019 Fiscal Year; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 10 Days; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE

Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 126 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 130 reduced and sold their equity positions in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 182.51 million shares, down from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Umpqua Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 100 Increased: 88 New Position: 38.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) stake by 36,514 shares to 48,409 valued at $9.01 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 9,045 shares and now owns 12,792 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. JM Smucker has $13200 highest and $9300 lowest target. $114.83’s average target is 7.43% above currents $106.89 stock price. JM Smucker had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 29. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Sell” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 28.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $248.63M for 12.26 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,434 shares. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Van Eck Assoc holds 0% or 273 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 67,177 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 4,610 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc stated it has 10,810 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Co invested in 0.2% or 9,951 shares. Security Trust Co invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Transamerica Fin Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 2,922 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Co Lc has invested 0.11% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 213,715 shares. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.27% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 9.68 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.68 million for 10.25 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

