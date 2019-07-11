First Allied Advisory Services Lowered By $426,645 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Springbok Capital Management Has Increased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 6.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 7,485 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 109,790 shares with $6.27 million value, down from 117,275 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.41. About 1.27M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Report Discusses US-China Trade Spat; Qualcomm, Broadcom; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom says it won’t sell Qualcomm’s national security assets; 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Rev $4.8B-$5.6B; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 349.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 38,472 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 49,472 shares with $2.82M value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 1.27 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Seeks Funding for Buyout, FT Reports

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. $2.03 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 28 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, April 23 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 26. As per Monday, January 14, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold” rating.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Genworth Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:GNW) stake by 80,400 shares to 200 valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Telaria Inc stake by 117,154 shares and now owns 89,074 shares. Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Altrinsic Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 416,124 shares. Intact Mgmt Inc holds 0.32% or 158,000 shares in its portfolio. Fca Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 5,216 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 873 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 22,556 shares stake. Oarsman Cap invested in 27,541 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Patten And Patten Tn invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Annex Advisory stated it has 3,779 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 accumulated 12,600 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 933 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 0.21% or 5,305 shares. Moreover, Birinyi Associate Incorporated has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 192,164 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcommâ€™s New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm asks appeals court to pause antitrust ruling’s impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 8,104 shares to 26,661 valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWG) stake by 6,801 shares and now owns 45,858 shares. Ishares Tr (USMV) was raised too.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcommâ€™s New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm asks appeals court to pause antitrust ruling’s impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 561,983 shares in its portfolio. Cap Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 1.41% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.16% or 631,207 shares. Wedgewood Prns invested in 74,200 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 59,199 were reported by Albion Fincl Grp Incorporated Ut. Ipswich Inv Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,125 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). D E Shaw Com holds 0.86% or 11.71 million shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 60,373 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Llc reported 8,718 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 35,303 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 235,457 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 1.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 36,782 shares. Geode Capital Management invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Barton Inv accumulated 95,995 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.41 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $2.03 million were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H on Monday, February 11.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 28 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, April 23 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, April 17. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.