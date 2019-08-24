First Allied Advisory Services Lifted Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $443,112 as Share Price Rose; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $61.73 Million

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 3,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 28,307 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 24,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 3.43M shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 701,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4.37 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386.69 million, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 2.92 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $712.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEP) by 27,899 shares to 63,969 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 5,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,576 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV).

