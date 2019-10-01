First Allied Advisory Services Increases Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Cut Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 2,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 52,988 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, up from 50,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $165.72. About 3.18M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 37.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 214,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, down from 340,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 304,519 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qvt Finance LP accumulated 205,060 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Art Lc invested in 43,301 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Counselors Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 20,454 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 297,899 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 84,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 986,231 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Kahn Brothers Group De holds 1.97M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 158,000 shares. Ameriprise owns 2.69M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 238,831 shares. Whittier Trust reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 484,745 shares. Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,937 shares to 60,122 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 4,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,734 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).