First Allied Advisory Services Increases Holding in Visa (V); Whirlpool (WHR) Valuation Rose While Taylor Asset Management Has Decreased by $3.60 Million Its Holding

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 27,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 140,909 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.73 million, down from 168,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $139.92. About 890,168 shares traded or 19.13% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 2,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 55,859 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, up from 53,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 8.39 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment Corporation, a Korea-based fund reported 26,200 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 518 shares. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 33,489 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Element Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.06% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 14,214 shares. Cwm Ltd accumulated 0% or 23 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Toronto Dominion Bank owns 46,387 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 105,968 shares stake. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hartford Financial Mgmt stated it has 58 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 60,433 shares. 19,481 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co. Daiwa Group reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.05 million for 9.18 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,485 shares to 109,790 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 98,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.