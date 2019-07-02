First Allied Advisory Services Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA); As Continental Resources (CLR) Valuation Declined, Bluestein R H & Company Upped Holding

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Continental Resources (CLR) by 141.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 254,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 433,331 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40M, up from 179,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Continental Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 3.34 million shares traded or 39.43% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 1,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,848 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50 million, up from 57,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $354.16. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southport Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 18,740 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,842 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 999 shares. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Llc reported 0.05% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.06% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 111,677 shares. Advisory Gru has invested 0.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nordea Ab reported 2,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corporation owns 11,801 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 180,741 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability reported 70,286 shares. Argent Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,085 shares stake. Moreover, Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has 0.72% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 41,546 shares to 14,641 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,762 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $39,880 was bought by McNabb John T II.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock.