First Allied Advisory Services Increased Target (TGT) Holding; Renewable Energy Group Has 1.1 Sentiment

Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 101 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 92 trimmed and sold stakes in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 41.15 million shares, down from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Renewable Energy Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 74 Increased: 68 New Position: 33.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 6.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc acquired 4,114 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 64,482 shares with $5.15 million value, up from 60,368 last quarter. Target Corp now has $53.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT

The stock increased 1.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 441,184 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. The company has market cap of $457.82 million. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass diesel and its co-products.

Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for 482,158 shares. Towle & Co owns 555,219 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Lp has 0.44% invested in the company for 96,784 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management L P De has invested 0.42% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 377,552 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 20,954 shares to 35,906 valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IYW) stake by 3,370 shares and now owns 10,760 shares. Spdr Ser Tr was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -6.22% below currents $107.04 stock price. Target had 33 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $67 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital.

