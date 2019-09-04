First Allied Advisory Services Increased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $872,544; Synnex (SNX) Holding Held by Oak Associates Ltd

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 317.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 7,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 10,507 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 2,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 218,033 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 488 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, up from 13,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – Trump sets up Postal Service task force as Amazon tension rises; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 8,350 shares to 2,857 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 30,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,052 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4.

