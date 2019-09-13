First Allied Advisory Services Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $1.05 Million; Stock Price Rose; As United Rentals (URI) Share Price Declined, Holder Montgomery Investment Management Has Raised Holding

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 7,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 91,159 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.73M, up from 83,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128. About 1.48M shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,999 shares to 23,115 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 20,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 1.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Macroview Invest Mngmt Lc owns 159 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Andra Ap owns 38,800 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 247,138 were accumulated by Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C. First Natl Bancshares Of Newtown stated it has 17,445 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 583,791 shares. The California-based Menlo Advisors Llc has invested 4.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New England Rech Incorporated stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Economic Planning Gru Adv reported 2,100 shares. King Wealth accumulated 2,968 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 500,001 shares. Vantage Limited Liability reported 5.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). White Pine Ltd Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,936 shares. Marathon Trading Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 481,904 were accumulated by Legal & General Group Pcl. Independent Invsts has invested 0.44% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 94,030 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd. 3,939 were reported by Boys Arnold And. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 5,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 10,248 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 5,160 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership accumulated 163,204 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 49,624 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 1,640 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh accumulated 3,005 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 264 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 15,601 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 3.46% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cetera Llc owns 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,734 shares.