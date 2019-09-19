First Allied Advisory Services Increased Exelon (EXC) Position; Central Valley Community Bancorp Has 1.81 Sentiment

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 26.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc acquired 6,646 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 31,585 shares with $1.51M value, up from 24,939 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $46.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 249,892 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.26, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 38 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 21 cut down and sold their stakes in Central Valley Community Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 6.11 million shares, down from 6.19 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Central Valley Community Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 32 New Position: 6.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $18,112 activity.

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.98 million for 14.07 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 219 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) has declined 1.33% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c; 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 21/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation releases final environmental documents for six San Luis Unit Central Valley Project interim renewa; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying, Aa1 Enhanced To Spokane County S.D. 356 (Central Valley), Wa’s Go Bonds

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in the central valley area of California. The company has market cap of $279.98 million. The Company’s deposit products include interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. It has a 12.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied, real estate construction and other land, agricultural and commercial real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer and installment loans.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 5.56% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp for 632,704 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 589,191 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Asset Management Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 139,830 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.32% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 27,488 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 4,805 shares to 19,270 valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (ITB) stake by 25,893 shares and now owns 7,332 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 10.34% above currents $47.76 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 16. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5500 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl reported 7.55M shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na reported 0.18% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc has 4.06 million shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested in 37,032 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Llc holds 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 52,625 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First Hawaiian Bancorp has 7,762 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 1.25M shares stake. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Indiana Tru & Invest Management invested in 8,249 shares. 19,487 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corporation. Parkside Comml Bank And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Swedbank has 0.62% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2.85M shares. Associated Banc accumulated 4,443 shares. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Lc has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 7,815 shares.

