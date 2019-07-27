First Allied Advisory Services Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) Trimmed by $306,278; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Trimmed Its Stake in Macys (M) as Share Value Declined

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 1,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,819 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 13,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 19,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,912 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190,000, down from 27,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 5.13M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c Excludes Impairment and Other Costs; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s is rolling out mobile checkout to all of its department stores; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Macy’s Advancing Mobile Checkout in Innovation Agenda; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,485 shares to 29,882 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Victory Portfolios Ii by 146,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 166 are owned by Kwmg Ltd. Cibc Mkts Incorporated holds 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 150,657 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 14,607 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,558 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 159,900 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership owns 0.53% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 44,610 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 42,126 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 0.09% or 3.82 million shares. Fincl Advantage invested in 28,197 shares or 3.36% of the stock. Sumitomo Life stated it has 31,695 shares. Advsr Asset Management has 86,316 shares. 1,200 are owned by Aspen Inv Management. Town & Country Savings Bank Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 0.5% or 6,351 shares.

