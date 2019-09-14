First Allied Advisory Services Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Has Boosted by $1.58 Million; Century Cmntys (CCS) Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 9,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 46,207 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01M, up from 37,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 25,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 619,492 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47 million, up from 593,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 424,423 shares traded or 41.19% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 4,289 shares to 70,643 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 74,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,736 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp owns 478,319 shares. Truepoint holds 1,265 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 111,078 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2.83 million were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Macquarie Group Limited has 67,469 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,558 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Com, Michigan-based fund reported 776 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt stated it has 19,913 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Osborne Capital Ltd Llc owns 1,450 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jones Companies Lllp owns 16,755 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 45,679 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc accumulated 100,695 shares. Wealthquest stated it has 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comstock Res Inc by 69,550 shares to 919,351 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 17,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,527 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).