First Allied Advisory Services Has Upped Stake in Target (TGT) by $325,006 as Share Price Rose; Advisors Asset Management Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Upped as Market Value Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 2,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 45,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27M, up from 42,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.57. About 1.24 million shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 64,482 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 60,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 4.23 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) by 100,314 shares to 241,029 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) by 114,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 19,134 shares. Grimes & Inc owns 1,203 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund owns 0.29% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,349 shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 20,758 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.18% or 136,512 shares. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 102 shares. West Chester Cap Advisors Incorporated holds 2,010 shares. Principal Fincl Gp invested in 0.22% or 963,023 shares. Clark Capital Grp Inc stated it has 1,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Security reported 2,686 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,315 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 2.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 53,233 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment reported 34,040 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 8,621 shares.