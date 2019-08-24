First Allied Advisory Services Has Upped Its Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by $416,295 as Market Value Declined; Shufro Rose & Co Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $5.64 Million

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 48,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 116,503 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 164,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 119.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 27,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 51,002 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 23,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 4.34 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Expanded Plan to Generate About $10B After-Tax Proceeds; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NEW BOARD’S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Earth Month 2018 by Announcing Expanded Commitment to Sustainable Graduation Experiences; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 53,414 shares to 135,866 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Std Invts Etfs by 20,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,660 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 131,323 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Co holds 13,338 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 14,604 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc owns 77,548 shares. Adirondack Management holds 16,366 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management holds 0% or 680 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 13,367 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 413 are owned by Parkside Bankshares And Trust. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.14% stake. Trillium Asset Lc invested in 0.3% or 383,597 shares. Sterneck Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 51,002 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cibc Corp accumulated 51,509 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares to 21,175 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV).