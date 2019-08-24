First Allied Advisory Services Has Upped By $398,889 Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -2.40% below currents $91.44 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. See Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Downgrade

05/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $79 New Target: $81 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $84 New Target: $83 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 18.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc acquired 3,243 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 20,949 shares with $2.59 million value, up from 17,706 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $47.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.39M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL

The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 2.02M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $51.24 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 25.88 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,593 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 9,370 shares. Parametric Associates Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.18 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,395 shares. Axa holds 0.14% or 462,636 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 258,747 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Swedbank invested in 1.73M shares or 0.63% of the stock. Convergence Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 25,146 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 10,198 shares stake. Glenmede Na accumulated 1.02 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. 648,479 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. Fosun Intl Ltd reported 3,865 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -4.39% below currents $138.41 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $14200 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KMB in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Monday, June 17 with “Sell” rating. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

