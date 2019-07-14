First Allied Advisory Services Has Raised Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $917,424 as Share Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Geller Family Office Services Has Increased Stake

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78 million shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 88.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 12,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,181 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 14,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.79M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

