First Allied Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Stake in Entergy New (ETR) as Market Value Rose; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Increased Position by $2.37 Million

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 7,205 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, down from 14,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 650,682 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 41,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $372.06. About 591,925 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graniteshares Gold Tr by 208,543 shares to 224,227 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 8,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.35M for 12.73 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 73,300 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,800 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell A.

