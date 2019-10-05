First Allied Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Shorts at ARDEA RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (ARRRF) Raised By 875%

ARDEA RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) had an increase of 875% in short interest. ARRRF’s SI was 3,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 875% from 400 shares previously. With 14,500 avg volume, 0 days are for ARDEA RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)’s short sellers to cover ARRRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.0155 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3325. About 25,000 shares traded or 38.17% up from the average. Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 8.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 4,779 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 54,069 shares with $19.66M value, down from 58,848 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $208.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $35.98 million. It holds interest in the Kalgoorlie nickel project in Western Australia; the Lewis Ponds zinc and gold deposit in New South Wales; and the Mt Zephyr gold and nickel sulphide project in Western Australia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in West Perth, Australia.

