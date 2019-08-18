First Allied Advisory Services Has Lifted Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; Alamos Gold Class Ahares (AGI) SI Increased By 10.64%

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 17.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc acquired 16,210 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 106,389 shares with $4.98 million value, up from 90,179 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $232.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 14.29M shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster

Alamos Gold Inc Class Ahares (NYSE:AGI) had an increase of 10.64% in short interest. AGI’s SI was 7.90M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.64% from 7.14 million shares previously. With 2.25M avg volume, 4 days are for Alamos Gold Inc Class Ahares (NYSE:AGI)’s short sellers to cover AGI’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 3.04M shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has risen 19.31% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AGI News: 08/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Alamos Gold 1Q EPS 0c; 28/03/2018 – DOE-EM: EM Los Alamos Officials Highlight Milestones, Ongoing Cleanup at Conference; 08/05/2018 – Alamos Gold: Patrick Downey Retires From Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: NM Delegation Calls On U.S. Navy To Designate Next Nuclear Sub “USS Los Alamos” Upon 75th Anniversary; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 05/04/2018 – Corex Gold Receives Overwhelming Shareholder Approval for Plan of Arrangement With Minera Alamos Inc; 24/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Island Gold Mine; 01/05/2018 – ALAMOS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Alamos Gold 1Q Rev $173.1M

More notable recent Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alamos Gold: Perhaps Time For A Pause – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Takeaways From Eldorado Gold’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Alamos Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:AGI – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alamos Gold CEO defends Turkish mine project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alamos Gold Inc has $9 highest and $7 lowest target. $8’s average target is 14.29% above currents $7 stock price. Alamos Gold Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by IBC.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. It also explores for silver and precious metals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) stake by 35,803 shares to 12,656 valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) stake by 8,711 shares and now owns 11,949 shares. First Tr Lrg Cp Vl Alphadex (FTA) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.