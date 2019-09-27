First Allied Advisory Services Has Lifted Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake by $479,382; Seidman Lawrence B Lifted Holding in Banc Of California (BANC) by $758,342

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 64,660 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 206.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 654 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, up from 317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $813.61. About 201,760 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3,560 shares to 3,130 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,270 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt owns 137,783 shares. Navellier Associates holds 8,653 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6 shares in its portfolio. 12,900 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 451 shares. 31,686 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Beck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.52% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 11 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc reported 13,773 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Company owns 900 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.05% or 247,933 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 639 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.09% or 38,015 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fincl Advisers Lc has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

