First Allied Advisory Services Has Increased Its Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) as Share Price Declined; Visa (V) Holder Cohen Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2090.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 122.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 3,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 733,550 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Limited Ca holds 47,430 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 1.05 million shares or 1.46% of the stock. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership has 3.91M shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 53,481 shares. Moreover, Plancorp Lc has 0.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 29.22 million were accumulated by Ww Invsts. Two Creeks Capital Mngmt LP holds 13.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.26 million shares. Sol Capital Communication has 0.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,636 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 5,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benin Mgmt has invested 4.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 298 are held by Jfs Wealth Limited Co. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 12,800 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 24,982 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability holds 141,040 shares. 4,141 are owned by Lee Danner Bass.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Addison Cap Communication has 0.53% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Fukoku Mutual Life, Japan-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Twin Cap Management Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 0.96% or 6,843 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.2% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 130,711 shares. Kazazian Asset Limited Liability owns 1.29% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 7,779 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Markston Int Ltd Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Icon Advisers Incorporated accumulated 32,327 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cibc World holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 15,483 shares. Bamco New York owns 381,428 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur has 4,129 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX) by 30,573 shares to 34,504 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 7,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,205 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF).