First Allied Advisory Services Has Decreased Brown Forman (BF.B) Holding; Alkeon Capital Management Lifted By $1.02 Million Its Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) stake by 59.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 8,329 shares as Brown Forman Corp (BF.B)’s stock 0.00%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 5,633 shares with $299,000 value, down from 13,962 last quarter. Brown Forman Corp now has $26.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 794,022 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) stake by 121.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc acquired 85,000 shares as Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML)’s stock declined 11.65%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 155,000 shares with $1.99 million value, up from 70,000 last quarter. Stemline Therapeutics Inc now has $667.94 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.33% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 1.94 million shares traded or 304.08% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 2,214 shares to 4,049 valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) stake by 2,332 shares and now owns 10,745 shares. Proshares Tr (NOBL) was raised too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $374,769 activity. Bergstein Ivan had sold 34,132 shares worth $374,769.

Among 2 analysts covering Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stemline Therapeutics Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by H.C. Wainwright.