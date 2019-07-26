First Allied Advisory Services Has Cut Keycorp New (KEY) Stake by $748,215; Shares Declined; Northstar Investment Advisors Boosted Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $3.74 Million as Market Value Rose

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 133.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 12,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,759 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 9,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $370.32. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Israel says first country to use U.S.-made F-35 in combat; 16/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – AWARDED 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC; 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 74.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 49,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,145 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 67,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 10.16M shares traded or 10.73% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.63M shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 69,330 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 298,890 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Manchester Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Lc stated it has 31,652 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Conning reported 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Comerica Bankshares reported 0.15% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Co holds 2.51% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 211,944 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.23% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Korea Investment stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). U S Global Invsts Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 113,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 87,369 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 7,677 shares to 44,228 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 4,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hard Times Ahead At Key Energy Services – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend of Eighteen and One Half Cents Per Share – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: KeyCorp, CF Industries and General Electric – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Carlson Limited Partnership invested in 0.59% or 110,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 10,185 shares. Stock Yards National Bank Co has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 26,644 were accumulated by Ariel Invs Limited Co. Victory Mgmt reported 54,369 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Webster Bank N A has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 456 shares. Accredited Invsts invested in 0.05% or 887 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,749 are held by Bath Savings Trust. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 13,398 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 321,658 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 148 shares. Centurylink Management stated it has 4,512 shares. Intrust National Bank Na accumulated 1,684 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “US Defense Stocks Rocket Through 2019 – Investing News Network” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lockheed taps missile systems chief to lead one of its most profitable segments – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ensuring Astronaut Safety: Lockheed Martin and NASA Successfully Demonstrate Orion Launch Abort System in Flight Test – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $2.30M were sold by Evans Michele A. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533.