First Allied Advisory Services Has Cut Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) stake by 73.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 35,803 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)’s stock declined 16.27%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 12,656 shares with $339,000 value, down from 48,459 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc now has $7.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 749,914 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 7.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 18,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 268,200 shares with $48.93 million value, up from 250,200 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $453.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $173.99. About 2.12M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) stake by 450,600 shares to 7.08M valued at $30.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Plains Gp Hldgs LP stake by 49,424 shares and now owns 126,571 shares. Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $285 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 27,753 shares to 51,002 valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) stake by 11,072 shares and now owns 21,138 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.

