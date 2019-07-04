First Allied Advisory Services Has Cut Its Entergy New (ETR) Stake as Valuation Rose; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Harvey Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $3.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 17,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, down from 90,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,205 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, down from 14,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $104.54. About 1.23M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $2.72 BLN VS $2.6 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 20.67% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ETR’s profit will be $281.69 million for 18.40 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

