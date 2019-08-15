First Allied Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering BB&T (BBT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc acquired 11,323 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 186,480 shares with $15.06 million value, up from 175,157 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $285.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 3.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 14.23% above currents $45.67 stock price. BB&T had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. See BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $51.5000 New Target: $50.5000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56 New Target: $53 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Odeon Rating: Buy Initiate

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 29.97% above currents $67.4 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 407,563 were accumulated by Interocean Cap Limited. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 7.62 million shares stake. 36,873 were accumulated by Condor. 42,205 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Stearns Gp has 0.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Farmers Co invested in 117,918 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kings Point Capital Management stated it has 5,807 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Contravisory Invest Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 631 shares. Portland Glob Lc stated it has 32,270 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Incorporated Adv reported 72,165 shares. Moreover, Lucas Cap Mgmt has 2.8% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,321 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc invested in 55,554 shares or 1.7% of the stock.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) stake by 3,955 shares to 14,382 valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) stake by 14,401 shares and now owns 18,634 shares. Spdr Ser Tr was reduced too.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 856,896 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BB&T Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 53,000 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. City Hldg Communications owns 0.68% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 52,115 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,028 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mcf Advisors Ltd Co reported 65,231 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Investment Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi invested in 0.97% or 160,440 shares. 566,026 were reported by Sabal Trust. Smithfield Trust owns 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 910 shares. Dean Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 77,813 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 687,077 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity. Graney Patrick C III bought $198,546 worth of stock or 3,890 shares.