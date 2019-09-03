First Allied Advisory Services Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $486,369; Godsey & Gibb Associates Raised Oracle (ORCL) Holding

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 6,199 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 306,668 shares with $16.47M value, up from 300,469 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $173.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 7.70M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 4,157 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 303,715 shares with $35.84M value, down from 307,872 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 14.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.32% above currents $136.2 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Management Corp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mgmt holds 20,869 shares. Vaughan Nelson LP holds 1.79% or 1.13 million shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 14.71M shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And invested in 3.09% or 104,407 shares. Rench Wealth Management Inc stated it has 53,477 shares or 4.13% of all its holdings. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.59% or 142,251 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 4.81% or 358,610 shares. Sit Invest Associate Inc owns 574,152 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Veritas Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 10.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hs Mngmt Ptnrs Lc holds 737,526 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. 64,425 are owned by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis &. Howland Management Limited Com invested in 4.66% or 484,816 shares. Findlay Park Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.08M shares. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 2.88 million shares or 19.8% of its portfolio.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) stake by 3,842 shares to 23,970 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,570 shares and now owns 110,183 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Lc Adv accumulated 12,582 shares. Wasatch Advsr holds 91,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cap Investment Svcs Of America has 2.61% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 303,995 shares. Colony Limited Liability Co accumulated 308,504 shares. Condor Capital accumulated 4,646 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited accumulated 283,502 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 12,027 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0.44% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Central National Bank & Tru Co has invested 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 1.51M shares. Moreover, First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls has 1.63% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oakworth Cap has invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.01% or 61,941 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has 1.38% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.94 million shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 34,083 shares.