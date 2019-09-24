First Allied Advisory Services Decreased Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Share Value Declined; Wix.Com (WIX) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.42 Million

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 19,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 90,300 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87M, down from 109,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 641,563 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY IT WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGE TO QUALCOMM’S BOARD AND WILL CONTINUE WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $122.32. About 30,366 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 2,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Carroll Associates Inc invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 13,875 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.03% or 1.67M shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability reported 350 shares. Next Fincl Gru has invested 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 14,900 are held by Korea Invest. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 717,473 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance Corporation accumulated 0% or 6,943 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,775 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Northern Tru Corp reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares to 165,561 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.63M for 35.24 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 9,841 shares to 31,821 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup owns 8.03M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt invested in 10,963 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, Westwood Mngmt Il has 3.34% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cambridge Advisors holds 0.26% or 10,488 shares in its portfolio. Btim accumulated 0.02% or 20,335 shares. Loudon Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 45,216 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 485,893 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited holds 1.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 138,396 shares. Fragasso Group Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,093 shares. Madison Holdings reported 16,152 shares. Checchi Advisers Llc has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Spirit Of America Corporation New York has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Saturna Capital Corporation reported 834,882 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,509 shares. Automobile Association has 0.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).