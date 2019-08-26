First Allied Advisory Services Decreased Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake; Applied Dna Sciences Has 1 Sentiment

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 35.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 4,889 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 8,799 shares with $1.05 million value, down from 13,688 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $35.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 29,094 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 7 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 7 cut down and sold equity positions in Applied Dna Sciences Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.00 million shares, up from 1.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Applied Dna Sciences Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

The stock increased 3.85% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.27. About 3,433 shares traded. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) has declined 78.55% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.55% the S&P500. Some Historical APDN News: 23/03/2018 – Applied DNA and Rosier Deliver SigNature®-Tagged Fertilizer to Turkey and Africa; 20/03/2018 GHCL Launches “Rekoop” Featuring Applied DNA’s CertainT Platform for the First Line of Source-Verified Recycled Plastic Bedding Products; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC – AGREEMENTS GENERALLY EXPIRE ON LATER OF OCTOBER 1, 2032 OR LAST EXPIRATION DATE OF ANY PATENT LICENSED UNDER AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC APDN.O – AGREEMENTS INCLUDES MILESTONE PAYMENTS. LONG-TERM LICENSING ROYALTIES TO BE PAID TO APPLIED DNA FOLLOWING SALES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied DNA Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APDN); 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED DNA- TO SECOND MILESTONE PAYMENT ON INITIAL APPROVAL BY REGULATORY AUTHORITY FOR APPLICATION IN SOD PHARMACEUTICAL OR NUTRACEUTICAL PRODUCT APPLICATION; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC APDN.O – FIRST OF TWO MILESTONE PAYMENTS IS PAYABLE TO APPLIED DNA WITH SIGNING OF AGREEMENTS; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC – WILL SUPPLY TAGGANT AND AUTHENTICATION MATERIALS TO COLORCON IN EXCHANGE FOR LONG-TERM ROYALTIES

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $11.24 million. The companyÂ’s supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature DNA markers that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T DNA markers, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides DNAnet, a DNA marker to link evidence and offenders to specific crime scenes; Beacon locked optical markers are encrypted mechanisms, which create a protected covert screening tool that can be adapted to packaging, security labels, and highÂ–value assets through inks, varnishes, and coatings; and SigNify IF portable DNA reader that provides real-time authentication of in the fieldÂ–DNA.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. for 261,163 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 166 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in the company for 16,710 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 224,385 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 21,908 shares to 70,528 valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) stake by 17,034 shares and now owns 226,001 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $136.47’s average target is -1.05% below currents $137.92 stock price. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 31 by UBS. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 15. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 30 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, August 8. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.