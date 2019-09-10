First Allied Advisory Services Decreased By $697,248 Its Entergy New (ETR) Stake; Guardian Capital LP Has Increased Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake

Guardian Capital Lp increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 16.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 407,598 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock rose 27.55%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 2.83 million shares with $123.30M value, up from 2.43 million last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $14.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 628,783 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Entergy Corp New (ETR) stake by 50.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 7,263 shares as Entergy Corp New (ETR)’s stock rose 10.15%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 7,205 shares with $694,000 value, down from 14,468 last quarter. Entergy Corp New now has $21.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.31. About 352,598 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 19/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise: Entergy News Means LA Families Win Twice with Tax Reform; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Entergy And Subs Outlooks To Stable; Rtgs Afrmd; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance and Long-Term Financial Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q EPS 73c; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28; 14/05/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS FITZPATRICK REACTOR TO 40% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,781 shares to 39,016 valued at $11.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thomson Reuters Corp stake by 14,120 shares and now owns 1.19 million shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Mines Will Outperform – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy Corp (ETR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Entergy has $11600 highest and $95 lowest target. $114.33’s average target is 2.71% above currents $111.31 stock price. Entergy had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10900 target in Friday, June 14 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $448.51M for 12.26 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.