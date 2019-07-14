First Allied Advisory Services Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $1.45 Million; Page Arthur B Continues to Hold Holding in Chevron (CVX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 8,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,661 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 18,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808 on Monday, February 4.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEP) by 27,899 shares to 63,969 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 14,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,797 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).