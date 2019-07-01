First Allied Advisory Services Boosted By $917,424 Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake; Horizon Investment Services Decreased By $454,300 Its Trinet Group (TNET) Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 88.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc acquired 12,742 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 27,181 shares with $1.96M value, up from 14,439 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $36.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 1.23 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased Trinet Group Inc (TNET) stake by 53.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as Trinet Group Inc (TNET)’s stock rose 26.11%. The Horizon Investment Services Llc holds 6,758 shares with $404,000 value, down from 14,458 last quarter. Trinet Group Inc now has $4.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 139,107 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’

Among 3 analysts covering Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinet Group had 3 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by J.P. Morgan. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was upgraded by William Blair. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TNET’s profit will be $39.30M for 30.71 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.63% negative EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 insider sales for $450,033 activity. $11,429 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Middleton Sean had sold 683 shares worth $48,650. $190,667 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Lennox James Patrick. Frank Malcolm also sold $448,683 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, January 3. Telesmanic Robert sold $54,470 worth of stock. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 3. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was upgraded by Bernstein. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by JP Morgan.