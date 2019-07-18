Firefly Value Partners LP Upped Noble Plc (NE) Holding; Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $2.51 Million

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 61,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,081 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 100,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 18.71M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12M, up from 16.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 5.29 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 56.13% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Noble IDR to ‘RD’ on Non-Payment of 2018 Notes; 19/04/2018 – Noble Group amends restructuring plan as it races to get shareholder support; 15/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – GROUP’S NET DEBT DECREASED BY US$398 MLN DURING 1Q 2018, FROM US$3,296 MLN AT 31 DEC 2017 TO US$2,898 MLN AT 31 MARCH 2018; 11/03/2018 – Noble Group: Very Close to Reaching Final Terms With Ad Hoc Group of Creditors Over Proposed Restructuring of Unsecured Liabilities; 14/03/2018 – Noble warns investors over new rescue plan; 25/04/2018 – Noble: Will Seek Costs Orders From Court Against Goldilocks on Indemnity Basis at Appropriate Time; 15/03/2018 – Noble Group Perp Holders Say New Debt Plan Isn’t Sweet Enough; 20/03/2018 – Noble Group Sued by Top Shareholder as Trader Defaults on Debt; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – GROUP POST-RESTRUCTURING WILL BE OWNED 80% BY SENIOR CREDITORS, 10% BY MANAGEMENT AND 10% BY EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – WRIT OF SUMMONS MAKE ALLEGED CLAIMS FOR AMOUNTS PAID BY CO TO CERTAIN OFFICERS OF CO AS PART OF THEIR REMUNERATION PACKAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.