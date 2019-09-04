Firefly Value Partners LP Upped By $52.59 Million Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stake; Morgan Stanley (MS) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) stake by 37.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Firefly Value Partners Lp acquired 188,500 shares as Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Firefly Value Partners Lp holds 688,700 shares with $192.74M value, up from 500,200 last quarter. Tesla Inc (Put) now has $38.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $225.02. About 3.11 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/05/2018 – TESLA MODEL 3 GETS CONSUMER REPORT RECOMMENDATION AFTER BRAKING UPDATE; 15/05/2018 – Tesla Board Opposition Builds as Proxy Firm Slams Bad Governance; 21/03/2018 – Stephen Singer: Whoa: AP Source: Stockholders approve Tesla CEO pay north of $50 billion, with a ‘B’ (after meeting various; 26/04/2018 – Jim Chanos says “stunning” executive turnover at Tesla is a bad sign for the company; 30/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 Gets Consumer Reports Nod After Brake Update — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – RT @CNBC: Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan; 19/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Peugeot boss faces toughest adversary yet in IG Metall; 28/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who caused its bonds and stock to drop; 09/03/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion compensation is too high, shareholders say; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla forecast, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise

Morgan Stanley (MS) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 327 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 353 decreased and sold equity positions in Morgan Stanley. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.38 billion shares, down from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Morgan Stanley in top ten stock positions decreased from 14 to 12 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 63 Reduced: 290 Increased: 244 New Position: 83.

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc holds 100% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley for 404.83 million shares. Valueact Holdings L.P. owns 26.23 million shares or 12.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tegean Capital Management Llc has 8.61% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has invested 5.92% in the stock. Focused Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.32 million shares.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial services and products to firms, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $68.42 billion. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. It has a 9.04 P/E ratio. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 2.71M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (MS) has declined 12.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.48 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,463 were accumulated by Alps. Homrich Berg holds 0.01% or 955 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 989 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 7,438 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 78 were reported by Fincl Mngmt Pro. Apriem has invested 0.26% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 13.24M are held by Baillie Gifford Company. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtn Inc Ma has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Creative Planning holds 58,022 shares. Pure Financial Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 789 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 1,693 shares or 0.06% of the stock. L And S has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. On Monday, July 29 DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00M. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816 worth of stock.

Among 18 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Tesla has $465 highest and $158 lowest target. $294.84's average target is 31.03% above currents $225.02 stock price.